Episode 38: Listener Questions, Dawson's Two-Mic Setup and Mixing Process, Paiste Signature Combo Crisp Rhythmatist Hi-Hats, and More
Episode 38: Listener Questions, Dawson’s Two-Mic Setup and Mixing Process, Paiste Signature Combo Crisp Rhythmatist Hi-Hats, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike answer more listener questions and then dig into Dawson’s two-mic setup and mixing process. The hosts then talk about which living drummer they’d like to take a lesson with and why. In the gear review section, Dawson discusses the 12″ Paiste Signature Combo Crisp Rhythmatist hi-hats. The show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

May 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/03/may-2016-issue-modern-drummer-featuring-andres-forero-hamilton/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Paiste 12″ hi-hats demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/03/video-demo-paiste-signature-2002-602-rude-additions/#_

Tackle Instrument stick bags: http://tackleinstrument.com/

 

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

