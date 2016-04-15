Episode 37: Paradiddle-Diddle Rudiment, NYC-Based Session Drummer Ron Thaler, Paiste Ride Cymbals, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike answer a few listener questions, discuss the paradiddle-diddle rudiment, and talk about featured artist, NYC-based session drummer Ron Thaler. Up for review are two Paiste ride cymbals, and the show concludes with the hosts’ picks of the week.



Show Notes

May 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/03/may-2016-issue-modern-drummer-featuring-andres-forero-hamilton/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Paiste 602 and RUDE ride demos: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/03/video-demo-paiste-signature-2002-602-rude-additions/#_

Portraits in Rhythm: http://www.anthonyjcirone.com/Portraits-in-Rhythm_c_44.html

iPhone docking station: http://www.amazon.com/gofanco%C2%AE-Desktop-Charging-charging-wearable/dp/B014VODKRK/ref=sr_1_2?s=wireless&ie=UTF8&qid=1460728864&sr=1-2&keywords=7-port+desktop+usb+charging+station

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

