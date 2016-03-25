$0.00
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 34: Listener Questions, Living Colour’s Will Calhoun, Chicago Drum 6.5×14 Maple/poplar Snare, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 34: Listener Questions, Living Colour’s Will Calhoun, Chicago Drum 6.5×14 Maple/poplar Snare, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike field several listener questions before discussing their experience with metric modulation. The featured artist this week is Living Colour’s Will Calhoun, and in the gear review section the hosts discuss and demo the Slingerland-style Chicago Drum 6.5×14 maple/poplar snare. The show concludes with picks of the week comprising one of Johnston’s favorite drum solos and a cool accessory item from Meinl.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 57:18 — 26.2MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

April 2016 Modern Drummer: http://wp.me/p1bQfj-gjF

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Will Calhoun solo from 2008 Modern Drummer Festival: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbVOODF2guA

Chicago Drum: http://www.chicagodrum.com/

Chicago snare demos: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/02/video-demo-chicago-drum-maplepoplar-and-mahoganypoplar-snare-drums/

Dave DiCenso solo from 2006 Modern Drummer Festival: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcHHXwD0gr4

Meinl Kessing: http://meinlpercussion.com/products/Product/show/324/323/

 

 

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

