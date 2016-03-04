Episode 31: Favorite Drum Albums, Cliff Almond, the Zildjian Low Volume LV380 Cymbal Pack, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike field listener questions before geeking out on their favorite drum albums. The featured artist up for discussion is NYC-based drummer Cliff Almond, who’s featured in the April 2016 issue of Modern Drummer. In the gear review section, Dawson shares his experience with the new Zildjian Low Volume LV380 cymbal pack. The show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

April 2016 Modern Drummer: http://wp.me/p1bQfj-gjF

Cliff Almond: http://www.cliffalmond.com/, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REEk9GbRT-o

Zildjian Low-Volume cymbals demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/02/video-demo-zildjian-l80-low-volume-468-cymbal-pack/

Vinnie Colaiuta: http://www.vinniecolaiuta.com/

Billy Cobham: http://www.billycobham.com/html/index.php

Tony Williams Lifetime’s Believe It: http://www.allaboutjazz.com/believe-it-tony-williams-columbia-records-review-by-john-kelman.php

Roland BT-1 bar trigger pad: http://www.rolandus.com/products/bt-1/

Tune-bot: http://tune-bot.com/

