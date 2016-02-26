$0.00
Episode 30: Recording Technology Drum Workshop, Joe Saylor, Dedicated Drumming Footwear, Bucks County Semi-Solid Bebop Kit, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 30: Recording Technology Drum Workshop, Joe Saylor, Dedicated Drumming Footwear, Bucks County Semi-Solid Bebop Kit, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeThis week Dawson shares some info on his recent drum workshop for recording technology students at the Peabody Institute, and the hosts field several listener questions. They talk a bit about the April 2016 cover artist, Joe Saylor of Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and then dive into their thoughts and opinions on dedicated footwear for drummers. In the gear review segment, Dawson digs into the Bucks County semi-solid bebop kit he reviewed in the April issue. The show concludes with Mike and Mike’s picks of the week.

Show Notes

April 2016 Modern Drummer: http://wp.me/p1bQfj-gjF

Peabody Institute: http://www.peabody.jhu.edu/conservatory/recordingarts/

Bucks County Drums: http://www.buckscountydrumco.com/

Innovative Percussion KDB-1: http://www.innovativepercussion.com/products/kdb-1

Ok Go “Upside Down & Inside Out” video: http://okgo.net/2016/02/11/upside-down-inside-out/

 

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

