Episode 29: Bass Drum Beaters, Listener Questions, Systematic Practice, Gretsch USA Custom Maple Snare, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 29: Bass Drum Beaters, Listener Questions, Systematic Practice, Gretsch USA Custom Maple Snare, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike field several listener questions before digging into their thoughts on the various types of bass drum beaters out there. Then Johnston goes into detail on his systematic and highly productive approach to practicing. In the gear review section, Johnston discusses his new Gretsch USA Custom maple snare and how it compares to his Gretsch Brooklyn snare. The show concludes with an accessory item and a classic drum book for “pick of the week.”

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:40 — 27.3MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

Modern Drummer Magazine: http://www.moderndrummer.com/subscribe/

Mike Johnston’s online lessons: http://mikeslessons.com/

Danmar bass drum beaters and accessories: http://www.danmarpercussion.com/top1.htm

Ahead Switch Kick bass drum beater system: http://aheaddrumsticks.com/switch-kick-landing.html

Gretsch USA snare drums: http://www.gretschdrums.com/drums/snare-drums/usa-snare-drums

Gibraltar Wing Key: http://www.gibraltarhardware.com/?fa=partsdetail&curcat=2&bnd=11&cid=119&sid=664&pid=2407

Joel Rothman drum books: http://www.joelrothman.com/books.html

 

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

