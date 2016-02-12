Episode 28: Joe Hibbs, Listener Questions, Modern Drummer 40th-Anniversary Custom Snare Drums, Rashid Williams, and more

In this episode, Mike and Mike briefly pay tribute to the late Joe Hibbs, who was an icon in artist relations in the drum industry and played a big role in elevating the profile of Mapex Drums. The hosts also field some listener questions and discuss some limited-edition Modern Drummer 40th-anniversary custom snare drums. The featured artist, who is interviewed in the March 2016 issue of Modern Drummer, is Jill Scott and John Legend’s Rashid Williams. Up for review this week is a trio of sleek, high-end snares from VK out of the UK. And the show concludes as always with two picks of the week.



Show Notes

March 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/01/march-2016-issue-modern-drummer-featuring-barry-kerch/#_

Joe Hibbs at NAMM 2016: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDJD-kh-7IQ

Modern Drummer 40th-Anniversary snare drums: https://reverb.com/blog/video-modern-drummer-40th-anniversary-limited-edition-snare-drum-series

Van Kleef Drums: http://www.vkdrums.com/

Remo Smooth White drumheads: http://www.remo.com/portal/products/3/8/54/ds_smooth_white.html

Halsey: http://iamhalsey.com/

