You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 27: Barry Kerch, Sabian HH Remastered Series Cymbals, Hidden Rhythms Part 2, Listener Questions, and more
Episode 27: Barry Kerch, Sabian HH Remastered Series Cymbals, Hidden Rhythms Part 2, Listener Questions, and more

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the March 2016 issue of Modern Drummer and discuss cover artist Barry Kerch of the popular hard rock band Shinedown. Dawson shares some of his experience reviewing the new Sabian HH Remastered series, and Johnston digs deeper into his article in the March 2016 issue, “Hidden Rhythms, Part 2.” The hosts also answer some listener questions and offer their picks of the week.

Show Notes

March 2015 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/01/march-2016-issue-modern-drummer-featuring-barry-kerch/

Sabian HH Remastered videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLViqdu0g8SYZ_2CiAF_sUpOmNB7670ihd

Tune-bot Gig: http://tune-bot.com/tune-bot-gig.html

“Off Camera With Sam Jones”: http://offcamera.com/

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

