Fresh home for the Winter NAMM Show, Mike and Mike begin this episode by recapping more of their favorite new products from the show. Then they answer two listener questions: one regarding how to get gigs and one regarding their favorite percussion instruments. In the Education Corner, the hosts explain their favorite applications of Ted Reed’s classic drum book Syncopation. Then they discuss one of their favorite drummers, Mike Bordin of the alternative rock band Faith No More. In the Gear Review segment, Johnston discusses the Gretsch 5×14 chrome-over-brass snare. The show concludes with Pick of the Week, which features a cool practice device and affordable recording software.
The NAMM Show: https://www.namm.org/thenammshow/2016
Modern Drummer Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modern_drummer/
Modern Drummer Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ModernDrummer/
Modern Drummer Twitter: https://twitter.com/ModernDrummer
Syncopation: http://www.alfred.com/Products/Progressive-Steps-to-Syncopation-for-the-Modern-Drummer–00-17308.aspx
Mike Bordin: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Bordin
Gretsch COB 5×14 snare: http://www.gretschdrums.com/drums/snare-drums/usa-snare-drums
Beatnik Rhythmic Analyzer: http://www.onboardresearch.com/beatnik-rhythm-analyzer-drum-tutor-ra1200p/
Mixcraft software: http://www.acoustica.com/mixcraft/
“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast
A.J. Pinsonneault says
Mike & Mike, loving your podcast! You had mentioned the best place to leave comments or to get a hold of you guys was through facebook but I can’t seem to find the right place to write you. Anyway, wanted to share my appreciation for the podcast, it’s definitely making me feel more connected to the “scene” as well as providing me with a boost of enthusiasm to get practicing and spend more time “in the zone” of drumming.
Couple things that have been on my mind: Surprised with all your love for Matt Chamberlain, you guys didn’t mention his work with The Wallflowers. Now, I know he has a whack load of other accomplishments but getting through a pop track like “One Headlight” without crashes is a masterclass on groove! Also, you mentioned your favorite drum key is the Evans magnetic key (which is awesome), but I figure it’s worth mentioning that they also make a threaded drum key that replaces a wingnut on the cymbal stand. I replaced the wingnut on my ride with this key and now there’s always one readily available! It’s not the best for tight spaces like some memory locks, but killer for a quick tune when needed.
All the best guys, keep up the great work and thank you, thank you, thank you!
Chris says
Hey guys big fan of the podcast. You guys compliment each other well despite having the same name. A while ago you guys were talking about the black beauty snare and ever since I’ve been salivating over it. That’s quite a steep price though. Could you guys compare the Ludwig Black Beauty, Black Magic in the 6.5″ and 8″, as well as the Pork Pie Bob snare. Would appreciate that greatly. Playing a Taye Tour Pro and love it but I want to get a metal snare. And if you could cut down on the lip smacking, because that ish is the so fracking annoying. If I didn’t love the podcast I wouldn’t criticize but that is almost make or break for me, even if you go back and edit them out. Its definitely more Johnston. Anyway, sorry for hate. I do love the podcast