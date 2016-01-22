Episode 25: Live From the 2016 Winter NAMM Show

In this special episode, recorded live from the 2016 Winter NAMM Show, Mike and Mike share some of the standout products they spotted during the first day of the convention. (The NAMM Show is the world’s largest trade-only event for the music products industry.) Notable snare drums, cymbals, accessories, and new companies are all topics of conversation, as well as any other interesting happenings. Be sure to follow the Modern Drummer Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook feeds for up-to-the-moment photos from the show floor.



Show Notes

The NAMM Show: https://www.namm.org/thenammshow/2016

Modern Drummer Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modern_drummer/

Modern Drummer Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ModernDrummer/

Modern Drummer Twitter: https://twitter.com/ModernDrummer

