$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 24: Vintage Ludwig Snares, Refused Drummer David Sandström, Beier 15″ Steel Snares, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 24: Vintage Ludwig Snares, Refused Drummer David Sandström, Beier 15″ Steel Snares, and More

Views 60

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike share some info on vintage Ludwig snares, and they discuss the hugely influential hardcore rock band Refused and its drummer David Sandström, who’s featured in the February 2016 issue of Modern Drummer Magazine. In the gear review section, Dawson shares some insight into the new Beier 15″ steel snares, which he reviewed for the February issue. The show concludes with the host’s picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:50 — 26.0MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

February 2016 issue of Modern Drummer Magazine: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/12/february-2016-issue-modern-drummer-featuring-adam-deitch/

Vintage Ludwig drums: http://www.vintageludwigdrums.com/

Refused: http://www.officialrefused.com/

Beier snare drums: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/12/video-demo-beier-15-steel-snare-drums/, http://beierdrums.com/SnareDrums.html

Jost Nickel Groove Book: http://www.alfred.com/Products/Jost-Nickels-Groove-Book–00-20249US.aspx

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.