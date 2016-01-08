$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 23: Bass Drum Miking Options, Favorite Wood and Metal Snares, Adam Deitch, the Liberty Jazz Series Bebop Kit, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 23: Bass Drum Miking Options, Favorite Wood and Metal Snares, Adam Deitch, the Liberty Jazz Series Bebop Kit, and More

Views 47

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike discuss internal-miking options for the bass drum, and then Dawson gives his choice for favorite wood and metal snare. The featured artist is contemporary funk/jazz/fusion great Adam Deitch, who’s on the cover of the February 2016 issue of Modern Drummer. In the gear review section, Dawson recounts his experience with the Liberty Jazz Series bebop kit. The show concludes with the hosts’ picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:03:20 — 29.0MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

February 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/12/february-2016-issue-modern-drummer-featuring-adam-deitch/#_

Internal bass drum mike mounts:

http://www.kellyshu.com/, http://www.randallmay.com/internal_miking_system.php

Adam Deitch at Modern Drummer Festival 2010: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7QRj9Em4II

Masters of Maple Black Ugly snare:

http://mdrums.com/snare-drums-1/#black-ugly

Angel Drums: http://www.angeldrums.com/

Liberty Jazz Series drumset: https://www.libertydrums.com/customdrums/jazz-series-drum-kits/

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.