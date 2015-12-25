Episode 21: Ludwig Black Beauty, Turkish Cymbal Making, Meinl’s Byzance Vintage Pure, Travis Orbin, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike whether or not the Ludwig Black Beauty is still made with a seamless snare, and they discuss the myth and lore of Turkish cymbal making before diving into a review of Meinl’s Byzance Vintage Pure series cymbals. The featured artist they discuss is modern metal great Travis Orbin, and they conclude with their picks of the week.



Show Notes

January 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/11/january-2016-issue-of-modern-drummer-featuring-neil-peart/#_

Ludwig snare drums: http://www.ludwig-drums.com/snaredrums.php

Black Beauty clones: http://porkpiedrums.com/prod/big-black-brass/, http://www.pacificdrums.com/snares/snares.asp?sKITNAME=ss_ace65x14&v=JQ_nBQk12NQ, http://www.worldmaxusa.com/shop/Snare%20Drums%20-Black%20Dawg%20Series/

Travis Orbin: http://travisorbin.com/

Meinl Byzance Vintage series: http://meinlcymbals.com/cymbal-series/byzance-vintage

Donny McCaslin: http://www.donnymccaslin.com/

Alfred Music International Drum Rudiments playing cards: http://www.alfred.com/Products/Alfreds-Music-Playing-Cards-International-Drum-Rudiments–00-43967.aspx

