$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 21: Ludwig Black Beauty, Turkish Cymbal Making, Meinl’s Byzance Vintage Pure, Travis Orbin, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 21: Ludwig Black Beauty, Turkish Cymbal Making, Meinl’s Byzance Vintage Pure, Travis Orbin, and More

Views 441 Comment

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike whether or not the Ludwig Black Beauty is still made with a seamless snare, and they discuss the myth and lore of Turkish cymbal making before diving into a review of Meinl’s Byzance Vintage Pure series cymbals. The featured artist they discuss is modern metal great Travis Orbin, and they conclude with their picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:20 — 25.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

January 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/11/january-2016-issue-of-modern-drummer-featuring-neil-peart/#_

Ludwig snare drums: http://www.ludwig-drums.com/snaredrums.php

Black Beauty clones: http://porkpiedrums.com/prod/big-black-brass/, http://www.pacificdrums.com/snares/snares.asp?sKITNAME=ss_ace65x14&v=JQ_nBQk12NQ, http://www.worldmaxusa.com/shop/Snare%20Drums%20-Black%20Dawg%20Series/

Travis Orbin: http://travisorbin.com/

Meinl Byzance Vintage series: http://meinlcymbals.com/cymbal-series/byzance-vintage

Donny McCaslin: http://www.donnymccaslin.com/

Alfred Music International Drum Rudiments playing cards: http://www.alfred.com/Products/Alfreds-Music-Playing-Cards-International-Drum-Rudiments–00-43967.aspx

 

 

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Comments

  1. David Jensen says

    Hey Mike Dawson,
    What is the difference between the Black Beauty and the Supraphonic?

    thanks, You guys are an excellent source for drummers!

    David

    Reply

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.