You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 19: Dispelling Neil Peart’s Retirement Rumors, Zach Danziger, In-Ear Monitors, Amedia’s Kommagene Cymbals, and More
Episode 19: Dispelling Neil Peart’s Retirement Rumors, Zach Danziger, In-Ear Monitors, Amedia’s Kommagene Cymbals, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike dispel the rumors that Rush’s Neil Peart has retired from drumming. They also discuss modern drumming innovator Zach Danziger, as well as their thoughts and opinions on in-ear monitors. In the gear review section, they dig into Amedia’s Turkish-made Kommagene series cymbals. The show concludes with the hosts’ picks of the week.

Show Notes

January 2016 issue of Modern Drummer http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/11/january-2016-issue-of-modern-drummer-featuring-neil-peart/#_

Zach Danziger https://www.facebook.com/Zach-Danziger-157270214320376/, http://www.misterbarrington.com/

Amedia Kommagene Cymbals http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/11/video-demo-amedia-kommagene-series-cymbals/

Grip Exercisers http://www.dickssportinggoods.com/products/grip-strength-equipment.jsp

Relative Pitch Interval Ear Training app https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/relative-pitch-interval-ear/id315370958?mt=8

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

