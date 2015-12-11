Episode 19: Dispelling Neil Peart’s Retirement Rumors, Zach Danziger, In-Ear Monitors, Amedia’s Kommagene Cymbals, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike dispel the rumors that Rush’s Neil Peart has retired from drumming. They also discuss modern drumming innovator Zach Danziger, as well as their thoughts and opinions on in-ear monitors. In the gear review section, they dig into Amedia’s Turkish-made Kommagene series cymbals. The show concludes with the hosts’ picks of the week.



Show Notes

January 2016 issue of Modern Drummer http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/11/january-2016-issue-of-modern-drummer-featuring-neil-peart/#_

Zach Danziger https://www.facebook.com/Zach-Danziger-157270214320376/, http://www.misterbarrington.com/

Amedia Kommagene Cymbals http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/11/video-demo-amedia-kommagene-series-cymbals/

Grip Exercisers http://www.dickssportinggoods.com/products/grip-strength-equipment.jsp

Relative Pitch Interval Ear Training app https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/relative-pitch-interval-ear/id315370958?mt=8

