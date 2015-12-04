$0.00
Episode 18: Brady Drums, Favorite Hi-Hat Sizes, the January 2016 issue, Neil Peart, Provenance Drums, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike catch up after a few weeks of traveling, drum shows, and clinics, and then they dive into some news regarding Brady drums. They also discuss their favorite hi-hat sizes, and then they crack open the January 2016 issue of Modern Drummer to talk a bit about cover artist, Neil Peart of the legendary prog-rock band Rush. In the gear review section, they examine a one-of-a-kind snare from Provenance Drums that’s made from the side panel of an old, rusty VW van. As usual, the show concludes with the hosts’ picks of the week.

 

Show Notes

January 2016 Issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/11/january-2016-issue-of-modern-drummer-featuring-neil-peart/#_

Brady Drums: http://www.bradydrums.com.au/

Soultone Vintage Old School Hi-Hats: http://www.soultonecymbals.com/content/vintage-old-school-patina

Meinl Byzance Extra Dry Dual Hi-Hats: http://meinlcymbals.com/cymbal-finder/Product/show/Byzance-Extra-Dry-Dual-Hihat-15-(B15DUH)

Zildjian New Beat Hi-Hats: http://zildjian.com/Products/Drumset-Cymbals/Cast-Bronze-Cymbals/A-Zildjian-Series/HiHats/14-A-Zildjian-New-Beat-HiHats

Provenance Drums: http://www.provenancedrums.com/

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

  1. João Figueiredo says

    Just wanna make a quick comment on the Soultone cymbals – they’re all B20 and I’m not sure they would like to be considered low-budget cymbals either 😉

