$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 17: PASIC 2015, London Drum Show, Drum Depth, Frankie Banali, Tru Tuner, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 17: PASIC 2015, London Drum Show, Drum Depth, Frankie Banali, Tru Tuner, and More

Views 35

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike catch up after a crazy week of traveling. Dawson is just back from PASIC in San Antonio, Texas, and Johnston is calling in from his hotel in London as he wraps up a European clinic tour. After discussing PASIC and the tour, the hosts go into their ideas on the effects of drum depth on bass drums and snares. Then they discuss Frankie Banali’s new documentary on his life and career in Quiet Riot, and in the gear review section they talk about the Tru Tuner rapid tuning system, which was reviewed in the December 2015 issue of Modern Drummer.

 

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 51:55 — 23.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.