$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 16: Bass Drum Mic Positioning, Bill Bachman’s Quintuplets Article, Gerry Gibbs, Meinl’s Benny Greb signature Sand Ride, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 16: Bass Drum Mic Positioning, Bill Bachman’s Quintuplets Article, Gerry Gibbs, Meinl’s Benny Greb signature Sand Ride, and More

Views 43

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike discuss different ways to position a bass drum mic, and then they dig deeper into Bill Bachman’s article on quintuplets from the December 2015 issue of Modern Drummer. Next, they give some additional background on jazz drummer Gerry Gibbs, who’s featured in the December issue. In the gear review section, Johnston details the differences between Meinl’s Benny Greb signature Sand ride and his signature Transition ride. The duo concludes with their picks of the week, which include an iPhone accessory and sticks designed especially for practicing.

 

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 54:26 — 24.9MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

December 2015 Issue: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/10/december-2015-issue-of-modern-drummer-featuring-dom-famularo/

PASIC Live Stream: http://www.pas.org/pasic/registrationmain/live-streaming

Gerry Gibbs: http://gerrygibbsmusic.com/

iPhone Tripod: http://www.amazon.com/Shotgrip-Smartphone-Compact-Camera-Tripod/dp/B00VYWSJ2O/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1447186955&sr=8-1-spons&keywords=smartphone+tripod&psc=1

Vic Firth Universal Practice Tips: http://www.vicfirth.com/product/buynow/product.php?button=UPT

Dom’s Pad Sticks: http://domfamularo.com/store/

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.