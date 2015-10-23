$0.00
Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 13: Groupings and Subdivisions, Robert “Sput??? Searight’s GhostNote, Pearl’s Wood Fiberglass Drumset, Matt Chamberlain’s Endorsement Changes, and More
Episode 13: Groupings and Subdivisions, Robert “Sput??? Searight’s GhostNote, Pearl’s Wood Fiberglass Drumset, Matt Chamberlain’s Endorsement Changes, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike talk about studio great Matt Chamberlain’s recent drum and cymbal endorsement changes, the difference between groupings and subdivisions, Snarky Puppy drummer Robert “Sput” Searight’s new project GhostNote, Pearl’s reissued Wood Fiberglass drumset, and some picks of the week.

Show Notes

Gretsch Drums Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GretschDrums

Drum Paradise Instagram: https://instagram.com/drumparadisenashville/

Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth’s GhostNote Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGhostNoteBand

ProLogix Practice Pads: http://prologixpercussion.com/

Big Fat Snare Drum: http://bigfatsnaredrum.com/

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

