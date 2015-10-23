Episode 13: Groupings and Subdivisions, Robert “Sput??? Searight’s GhostNote, Pearl’s Wood Fiberglass Drumset, Matt Chamberlain’s Endorsement Changes, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike talk about studio great Matt Chamberlain’s recent drum and cymbal endorsement changes, the difference between groupings and subdivisions, Snarky Puppy drummer Robert “Sput” Searight’s new project GhostNote, Pearl’s reissued Wood Fiberglass drumset, and some picks of the week.



