Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 11: It's Questionable, Chrome- vs Nickel-Plated Brass Snares, Ilan Rubin, Angel Drums, V-Classic Cymbals, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 11: It’s Questionable, Chrome- vs Nickel-Plated Brass Snares, Ilan Rubin, Angel Drums, V-Classic Cymbals, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeThis week Mike and Mike pour through the October 2015 issue of Modern Drummer Magazine, talking a bit about the It’s Questionable article that defines the differences between chrome- and nickel-plated brass snares, cover artist Ilan Rubin, and the custom shop instruments being made by Angel Drums and V-Classic Cymbals. Johnston also explains the purpose behind his Rock & Jazz Clinic article “The Flexible Five.” The show wraps up with the hosts’ picks of the week.

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.