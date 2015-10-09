Episode 11: It’s Questionable, Chrome- vs Nickel-Plated Brass Snares, Ilan Rubin, Angel Drums, V-Classic Cymbals, and More

This week Mike and Mike pour through the October 2015 issue of Modern Drummer Magazine, talking a bit about the It’s Questionable article that defines the differences between chrome- and nickel-plated brass snares, cover artist Ilan Rubin, and the custom shop instruments being made by Angel Drums and V-Classic Cymbals. Johnston also explains the purpose behind his Rock & Jazz Clinic article “The Flexible Five.” The show wraps up with the hosts’ picks of the week.

