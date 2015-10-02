Episode 10: Gil Sharone, Paiste’s PSTX Effects Cymbals, Craviotto’s Johnny C. Series Maple Snare Drums, Play-Along Products, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike focus on the September 2015 issue of Modern Drummer Magazine, discussing cover artist Gil Sharone, who’s currently touring with Marilyn Manson, and digging deeper into Johnston’s second educational article on grooving in form. Other topics include prepping for next month’s international drum convention, PASIC, which is being held in San Antonio, Texas, and for gear reviews, they go over Paiste’s PSTX effects cymbals and Craviotto’s Johnny C. series maple snare drums. For their picks of the weeks, Dawson focuses on some cool play-along products and Johnston shares one of his favorite podcasts.

