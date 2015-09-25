$0.00
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 9: Antonio Sanchez, 21 Drummers Camp, Fidock 6×13 Heartbreaker Series Snare, Remo Powerstroke Heads, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 9: Antonio Sanchez, 21 Drummers Camp, Fidock 6×13 Heartbreaker Series Snare, Remo Powerstroke Heads, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Johnston talks about his recent trip to Ireland to teach a drum camp with fellow drummers Mark Guiliana and Robert “Sput” Searight. Then Mike and Mike discuss August 2015 Modern Drummer cover artist, modern jazz great Antonio Sanchez. Next, Dawson digs a little deeper into the Fidock 6×13 Heartbreaker series blackwood snare and Remo Powerstroke 77 snare and Powerstroke Black Dot bass drum heads. For their picks of the week, Dawson shares his favorite accessory item, and Johnston discusses and demos a new accessory from Meinl.

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

