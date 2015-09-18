Episode 8: Daru Jones, Drum Books, Gretsch’s Renown Series Drumsets, Sugar Percussion Snares, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike talk about July 2015 Modern Drummer cover artist, Daru Jones, and dig into some of their favorite drum books. Then they talk a bit out the differences between Gretsch’s Renown series drumset with birch and walnut shells, and they check out some ultra-slick snares by relative newcomer Sugar Percussion. The show concludes—as always—with the hosts’ “pick of the week.”

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

