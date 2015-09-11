$0.00
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 7: Benny Greb, The Art and Science of Groove, Paiste’s Masters Series Crashes and Hi-Hats, and More
Episode 7: Benny Greb, The Art and Science of Groove, Paiste’s Masters Series Crashes and Hi-Hats, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike talk about June 2015 Modern Drummer cover artist, Benny Greb, and dig into some of the concepts in Benny’s new DVD, The Art and Science of Groove. Then they share their thoughts on the pros and cons of electronic drums. In the gear review section, Dawson shares some insight into his experience with Paiste’s new Masters series crashes and hi-hats. The show concludes with the hosts’ “pick of the week.”

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

