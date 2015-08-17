$0.00
Episode 6: Industry News, Videotaping Yourself, Jojo Mayer, GMS’s SE Series Drumset, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeThis episode includes discussions on recent industry news, techniques and methods for videotaping yourself for online publishing, and May 2015 Modern Drummer cover artist, electronica expert and technique guru Jojo Mayer. In the gear review section, Dawson recalls his experience with GMS’s new Taiwan-made SE series drumset.

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

