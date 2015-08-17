Episode 5: Polyrhythms, Drum Shell Properties, Bernard Purdie, Sabian’s Big and Ugly Series, and More

There are two main topics in this episode: polyrhythms and drum shell properties. Mike and Mike begin their talk on how the type of wood, amount of plies, and bearing edges can affect a drum’s overall sound. The conversation then shifts to defining polyrhythms and recalling techniques and practice methods they’ve used to apply polyrhythms on the drums. They also discuss their favorite performances by April 2015 cover artist/R&B legend, Bernard Purdie, and Dawson digs into Sabian’s Big & Ugly series.

