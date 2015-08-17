$0.00
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 5: Polyrhythms, Drum Shell Properties, Bernard Purdie, Sabian’s Big and Ugly Series, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 5: Polyrhythms, Drum Shell Properties, Bernard Purdie, Sabian’s Big and Ugly Series, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeThere are two main topics in this episode: polyrhythms and drum shell properties. Mike and Mike begin their talk on how the type of wood, amount of plies, and bearing edges can affect a drum’s overall sound. The conversation then shifts to defining polyrhythms and recalling techniques and practice methods they’ve used to apply polyrhythms on the drums. They also discuss their favorite performances by April 2015 cover artist/R&B legend, Bernard Purdie, and Dawson digs into Sabian’s Big & Ugly series.

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

