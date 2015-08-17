$0.00
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 3: Independence, “Odd Groupings Over the Samba,??? Two-Mic Recording, Keller’s Magnum Series Maple Shells, and More
Episode 3: Independence, “Odd Groupings Over the Samba,??? Two-Mic Recording, Keller’s Magnum Series Maple Shells, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike talk a ton about independence. They identify some of their favorite drummers who display amazing independence and share specific exercises that they’ve used over the years to improve their own four-way coordination. Then Johnston expands on the ideas he introduced in his article in the February issue, titled “Odd Groupings Over the Samba.” Continuing the discussion on miking the drumset, Mike and Mike go over their favorite two-mic setups. Then Dawson digs deeper into Keller’s new Magnum Series maple shells, which he recently reviewed in Modern Drummer.

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

