Episode 2: Practice, Dave Weckl, One-Mic Recording, Craviotto Vintage Series Drums, and More

Episode 2 begins with an extensive discussion about practice: what it means and what Mike and Mike feel are the most effective ways to go about it on the drumset. Next, they share stories about January 2015 Modern Drummer cover artist, fusion great Dave Weckl, before digging into various techniques and concepts for recording drums with only one microphone. Mike and Mike then talk about Craviotto’s new Vintage Series solid-poplar drumset and give their “picks of the week.”

http://media.blubrry.com/mdpodcastmikeandmike/p/www.moderndrummer.com/site/wp-content/uploads/podcasts/Episode-2-Practice-Weckl-1-mic-Craviotto-FINAL-MIX.mp3

