You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 2: Practice, Dave Weckl, One-Mic Recording, Craviotto Vintage Series Drums, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 2: Practice, Dave Weckl, One-Mic Recording, Craviotto Vintage Series Drums, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeEpisode 2 begins with an extensive discussion about practice: what it means and what Mike and Mike feel are the most effective ways to go about it on the drumset. Next, they share stories about January 2015 Modern Drummer cover artist, fusion great Dave Weckl, before digging into various techniques and concepts for recording drums with only one microphone. Mike and Mike then talk about Craviotto’s new Vintage Series solid-poplar drumset and give their “picks of the week.”

 

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 36:51 — 50.6MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

