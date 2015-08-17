$0.00
Episode 1: Chops and Groove, the Halftime Shuffle, Meinl Vintage Pure rides, Masters of Maple Type-M snare, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeOn this, the debut episode of the “Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and Mike,” drummer/educator Mike Johnston (mikeslessons.com) and Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, talk about the differences between chops and groove, citing examples of current and past players who epitomize one or both concepts.  Next, Mike and Mike explore the November 2014 “In the Pocket” Modern Drummer article on the halftime shuffle by famed author/drummer Zoro.  In the gear review section, the guys discuss Meinl’s Vintage Pure rides and Masters of Maple’s high-end handcrafted Type-M snare.  The show concludes with Dawson and Johnston sharing their “picks of the week.”

 

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 35:44 — 49.1MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

